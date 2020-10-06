NOW MagazineAll EventsVirtual Fashion Week

Fashion Art Toronto – Virtual Fashion Week. The 12-day online fashion event will feature 25 Canadian designers showcasing their collections at iconic locations around the city. Oct 15-26.

Since fashion-lovers won’t have to purchase tickets to enjoy the shows this year, Fashion Art Toronto is encouraging spectators to donate to FoodShare Toronto through the Fashion Art Toronto GoFundMe page.

All runway shows and performances will streamed live on the Fashion Art Toronto Instagram channel; and subsequently posted on the Fashion Art Toronto YouTube channel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=raBgtEckJiE

