Virtual PAWS In The Park

Toronto Humane Society’s largest fundraiser Paws in the Park is going virtual. On top of supporting Toronto Humane Society, you will have access to family friendly programming, a silly pet photo contest, shopping in the Virtual Vendor Village and have several chances to win fantastic prizesStart your very own fundraising page and join in Aug 8th & 9th for a fun free online virtual adventure with new informative videos, training seminars, contest, auctions, giveaways, and games.