NOW MagazineAll EventsVirtual PAWS In The Park

Virtual PAWS In The Park

Toronto Humane Society
08
Aug
-
09
Aug

Virtual PAWS In The Park

by Toronto Humane Society
 
153 people viewed this event.

Toronto Humane Society’s largest fundraiser Paws in the Park is going virtual. On top of supporting Toronto Humane Society, you will have access to family friendly programming, a silly pet photo contest, shopping in the Virtual Vendor Village and have several chances to win fantastic prizesStart your very own fundraising page and join in Aug 8th & 9th for a fun free online virtual adventure with new informative videos, training seminars, contest, auctions, giveaways, and games.

 

Date And Time

2020-08-08 @ 10:00 AM to
2020-08-09 @ 06:00 PM
 

Location

 

Venue

Virtual Event
 

Event Types

Other
 

Event Category

Benefits
 
 
 

Event Tags

 

Share With Friends

Toronto Humane Society
It is the mission of Toronto Humane Society to promote the humane care and protection of all animals and to prevent cruelty and suffering. Following no kill principles, Toronto Humane Society aspires to be a best-in-class animal shelter – working in partnership with the community to find creative solutions and improve outcomes for all animals. Our 2020-2025 Strategic plan was created to guide us as we work to achieve that ambitious goal. Please visit our website at www.torontohumanesociety.com for more information on our work to help animals.

Comments are Closed.