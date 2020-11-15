All wreath kits will be delivered or available for pick-up prior to the virtual event. Invite your BFF, siblings, Mom or fun Aunt to join in the virtual fun! Christmas tunes, glass of wine (or hot cocoa) recommended!

Choice of one wreath kit styles: Wreath Witherspoon or A-Wreatha Franklin. Kit come complete with:

14″ circle wire frame

Pre-trimmed Dogwood branches

Pinecones (mixed variety)

LIVE fragrant holiday greenery (mixed variety of spruce, cedar)

Floral wire

Assembly instructions

Decorations for your chosen wreath style.

The virtual event and assembly will be via Zoom. Wreath Kit delivery included in ticket price within the GTA (and nearby areas.) If you live 125km+ from Toronto, Canada pick-up only for Wreath Kits. Pick-up around Dupont/ Ossington.

Tickets available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-wine-and-wreath-making-night-tickets-129216067737

