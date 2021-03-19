Water is Life – Virtual World Water Day Celebration

Over Zoom with place-keeping happening in the Aninaatig Gitiganing in High Park.

Wondering along Water as Ancestral throughway, as home, as Medicine and more, through story, song + Ceremony.

Opening with oral tradition teachings and storytelling, Elder Donna Powless will share through the mysteries of our relatives Water and the Thunderbeings. Donna Powless is Snipe Clan of the Cayuga Nation, from Six Nations.

Through embodiment, Joce TwoCrows + Faye Mullen will ReStory Tkaronto in relation to waterways that have shaped this place. In song, movement and reimaginings, they will daylight Spirits of Water. Honouring Medicines in many forms of flow, we will come to share of Sweet Water as the Maple relatives release while encircling us both physically and virtually. Joce TwoCrows is an Ononwat/Nizh manidook/2S Great Lakes métis (Onkwehonweh/Anishinaabe/Euro-descent), Beaver Clan, whose homelands are at the footwaters of Eshkaani Zibii ~ the Antlered River. Faye’s homelands are between two Great Lakes, holding the passageway for the thundering waters of Ongniaahra; they are 2S/Queer mixed Anishinaabe – Algonquin / Irish / Italian of the Thunderbird Clan.

To mark our journey, with Wyandot artist Taǫmęˀšreˀ, Catherine Tàmmaro of the Little Spotted Turtle Clan, we will be creating together waterscapes using watercolour paint + paper. Exploring our deep relationship with the Spirit of Water, through creative activation.

Once you register for the event you can pick up a watercolour kit (watercolour paper, gum tape and a single paint brush) from the Nature Centre (curbside pick-up) during scheduled pick-up times.

Thank you to the City of Toronto’s ShowLoveTO for funding this event.

If you have questions, please email jdavis@highparknaturecentre.com