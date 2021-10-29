Wellness Walks at Downsview Park

- News
Join us for an active social walk through Downsview Park’s forests and meadows. This program has two time options: a morning walk from 10- 11 am and an afternoon walk from 1-2 pm. Please ensure your ticket matches your desired walking time. ** Registration is required. en.downsviewpark.ca **
Sortez et bougez! Joignez-vous à nous pour une promenade en groupe dans les forêts et prés du Parc Downsview. Cette activité est offerte à deux moments différents; en matinée, de 10 h à 11 h, et en après-midi, de 13 h à 14 h. Assurez-vous que votre billet corresponde à la bonne plage horaire.
Location Address - 70 Canuck, Toronto, Ontario M3K 2C5
Event Price - Free