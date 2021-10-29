Halloween

Get outside and get moving! Join us for an active social walk through Downsview Park's forests and meadows. This program has two.

Oct 29, 2021

Wellness Walks at Downsview Park

Get outside and get moving!

Join us for an active social walk through Downsview Park’s forests and meadows. This program has two time options: a morning walk from 10- 11 am and an afternoon walk from 1-2 pm. Please ensure your ticket matches your desired walking time. ** Registration is required. en.downsviewpark.ca **

Sortez et bougez! Joignez-vous à nous pour une promenade en groupe dans les forêts et prés du Parc Downsview. Cette activité est offerte à deux moments différents; en matinée, de 10 h à 11 h, et en après-midi, de 13 h à 14 h. Assurez-vous que votre billet corresponde à la bonne plage horaire.

Additional Details

Location Address - 70 Canuck, Toronto, Ontario M3K 2C5

Event Price - Free

Date And Time
Tue, Nov 23rd, 2021 @ 10:00 AM
to 02:00 PM

Event Types
Other

Event Category
Community Events

Event Tags

