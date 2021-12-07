West Side Story: The IMAX Experience

A reimagining of the original Broadway musical, Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” explores young love and tensions between rival gangs the Jets and the Sharks on the streets of 1957 New York. Directed by Steven Spielberg from a screenplay by Tony Kushner, Based on the Stage Play and Book by Arthur Laurents with Music by Leonard Bernstein, Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Play Conceived, Directed and Choreographed by Jerome Robbins. The film stars Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, Ariana De Bose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Josh Andrés Rivera, Corey Stoll, Brian D’arcy James and Rita Moreno. Produced by Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger and Kevin McCollum.