Wish Dish: Virtual Baking Class with Colin Asuncion

Make-A-Wish® Canada’s Rising Stars Committee is thrilled to present Wish Dish: a series of virtual events to advance the mission of Make-A-Wish® Canada in raising funds to grant wishes for children with critical illnesses. Due to the restrictions on large gatherings the Rising Stars will adapt their annual fundraising event by hosting a series of virtual classes involving baking, bartending and cooking. The first class of the Wish Dish series will feature Toronto’s very own Colin Asuncion, a finalist from Season 3 of The Great Canadian Baking Show! The class will take place on Instagram live. To participate, follow @colinasuncion and @maw_risingstars and log on Saturday at 5pm.

mawrisingstars.ca