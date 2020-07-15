NOW MagazineAll EventsWish Dish: Virtual Baking Class with Colin Asuncion

Wish Dish: Virtual Baking Class with Colin Asuncion

Rising Stars Committee

Wish Dish: Virtual Baking Class with Colin Asuncion

by Rising Stars Committee
 
Make-A-Wish® Canada’s Rising Stars Committee is thrilled to present Wish Dish: a series of virtual events to advance the mission of Make-A-Wish® Canada in raising funds to grant wishes for children with critical illnesses. Due to the restrictions on large gatherings the Rising Stars will adapt their annual fundraising event by hosting a series of virtual classes involving baking, bartending and cooking. The first class of the Wish Dish series will feature Toronto’s very own Colin Asuncion, a finalist from Season 3 of The Great Canadian Baking Show! The class will take place on Instagram live. To participate, follow @colinasuncion and @maw_risingstars and log on Saturday at 5pm.

Rising Stars Committee
The Rising Stars Committee is a group of young professional leaders and volunteers in the GTA dedicated to advancing the mission of Make-A-Wish® through fundraising and serving as ambassadors in the community.

