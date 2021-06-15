THE CHANGING FACE OF PUBLIC ART IN TORONTO

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
The Women's Art Association of Canada presents multidisciplinary artist Anne O’Callaghan on a virtual walking tour of public art in.
The Women’s Art Association of Canada presents multidisciplinary artist Anne O’Callaghan on a virtual walking tour of public art in the GTA visiting some old friends and discovering new ones. Over the past 3 decades there has been a radical change in public art in Toronto. June 17 from 1-3 pm. $15. waac@womensartofcanada.ca
Registration Limit - 100