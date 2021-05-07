The goal of Woof Walk (woofwalk.ca) is to log 150 km, 250 km, 500 km, 750 km or 1,000 km with your dog (or in support of dogs) between now and December 31, 2021. All participants will receive a Woof Welcome Kit containing apparel, a cinch bag, finisher tags for both dogs and humans and sponsor giveaways (treats for humans and dogs).

Log your daily kms on our website and keep track of your progress. Participants can also help to raise funds for the following important charities and causes: Save Our Scruff and Second Harvest Food Rescue. No matter where you live in the world, no matter if your dog is big or small, a couch potato or a seasoned speedster, this is a fantastic opportunity to get outdoors, improve both your fitness levels and most importantly, achieve something fun together. Even if you do not have a dog, we invite you to participate! More info & register at www.woofwalk.ca