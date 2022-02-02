YMCA Black History Virtual Performance

Join the YMCA for a celebration of those who have come before us and those who are leading the way ahead through the unique skills and talents of Black people. Special performances include music, art, poetry, dance, instruments and more!

– Saraphina Knight, Singer

– Aaron Ridge, R&B Singer-Songwriter

– Gabrielle Cohen, Poet, Spoken words

– Ngoma, Dance & Drum Ensemble

– Earl La Pierre Jr., Extraordinary Steel Pianist (ESP)

This is a virtual event presented by the YMCA of Greater Toronto during Black History Month 2022. All are welcome.