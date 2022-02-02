Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

YMCA Black History Virtual Performance

Feb 2, 2022

YMCA Black History Virtual Performance

9 9 people viewed this event.

Join the YMCA for a celebration of those who have come before us and those who are leading the way ahead through the unique skills and talents of Black people. Special performances include music, art, poetry, dance, instruments and more!

– Saraphina Knight, Singer
– Aaron Ridge, R&B Singer-Songwriter
– Gabrielle Cohen, Poet, Spoken words
– Ngoma, Dance & Drum Ensemble
– Earl La Pierre Jr., Extraordinary Steel Pianist (ESP)

This is a virtual event presented by the YMCA of Greater Toronto during Black History Month 2022. All are welcome.

Additional Details

Event Price - FREE

Location ID - 560584

Date And Time

Fri, Feb 4th, 2022 @ 1:00 PM

Location

Online Event

Event Types

Other

Event Category

Art

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine