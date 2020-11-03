Young Readers Book Club with David A. Robertson

FOLD Kids is proud to host the Young Readers Book Club, a book club for readers of middle grade and young adult fiction. The book club takes place four times a year, and features an interview with the author. The next Young Readers Book Club will feature children’s author David A. Robertson discussing the first book in David’s new middle grade series, The Barren Grounds. Nov 29 at 4 pm. Free. Registered guests will be able to ask questions and participate in polls and trivia for the chance to win prizes.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/young-readers-book-club-the-barren-ground-with-david-a-robertson-tickets-125346351311

Book selections in the YRBC are for readers 12-18 years of age.