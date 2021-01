Kick off the new year with some new healthy habits and learn how to eat for your healthiest self with holistic nutritionist, Marjan. Every Thur at 11 am. Find out how the right foods can help stabilize your energy, motivation, and blood sugar balance – all day long. http://www.greenwin.ca/events or @greenwincorp on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn and @GreenwinTALKS on Twitter.