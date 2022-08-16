Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Otîhêw

Aug 15, 2022

Otîhêw

3 3 people viewed this event.

Shakespeare in the Ruff presents an Indigenous reimagining of Othello, by PJ Prudat
With Indigenous Dramaturgy by Monique Mojica / Directed by Philip Geller

Open Rehearsal – August 19 & 20 from 7-10 pm
Preview – August 21
Opening – August 23, runs to Sep 4, Tue-Sun 7:30pm
Withrow Park, 725 Logan Ave. (between Chester & Pape)

PWYC, Suggested $20 / No one will be turned away
Every performance will be Relaxed and Accessible! Bring your lawn chairs, blanket, and/or a picnic (in case of rain check website and social media for the weather call).

Additional Details

Location Address - 725 Logan Ave, Toronto, ON

Event Price - Pwyc

Date And Time

Fri, Aug 19th, 2022 @ 07:30 PM
to Sun, Sep 4th, 2022 @ 09:30 PM

Location

Withrow Park

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Theatre

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine