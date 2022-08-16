- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Shakespeare in the Ruff presents an Indigenous reimagining of Othello, by PJ Prudat
With Indigenous Dramaturgy by Monique Mojica / Directed by Philip Geller
Open Rehearsal – August 19 & 20 from 7-10 pm
Preview – August 21
Opening – August 23, runs to Sep 4, Tue-Sun 7:30pm
Withrow Park, 725 Logan Ave. (between Chester & Pape)
PWYC, Suggested $20 / No one will be turned away
Every performance will be Relaxed and Accessible! Bring your lawn chairs, blanket, and/or a picnic (in case of rain check website and social media for the weather call).
Location Address - 725 Logan Ave, Toronto, ON
Event Price - Pwyc