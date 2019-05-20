Our Blood is a performance art piece in which the audience is invited to bear witness to live, menstruating bodies. Experience the normalization and celebration of menstruation May 20 from 1-4 pm.

The event is pay what you can (cash or credit at the door), with all funds raised supporting Diva Day 2019, bringing 1,000 DivaCups to young women in Kenya this July and August. For more information, check out ddivaday.org or @ddivaday on Instagram.