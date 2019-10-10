Our Bodies Our Work III
The Painted Lady 218 Ossington, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2Z9
Showcase of women in the arts featuring Bex and the Disappointment, Myagomezmusicofficial, The Honeycomb Flyers, Emily Bridle Music, live painting by Jessa Bresser, artist booth with Liza Konovalov, and guest performer to benefit Sistering 24 Hour Drop In, a multi-service agency for at-risk women. 7 pm. $15.
