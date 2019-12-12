Our Bodies, Our Work IV

Our Bodies, Our Work is a bi-monthly evening that showcases women in the arts, giving them a platform to be seen and heard. Music by Melody Chance, FXRRVST, Parmida and your host Emily Bridle. Featuring a performance by Cheyenne Sapphire, and a live painting by Roya Biazar. Photography display by Zahra Bakhsh. 7:30 pm. Cover is $15 with all proceeds going to Sistering.