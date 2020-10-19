NOW MagazineAll EventsTeiakwanahstahsontéhrha’ | We Extend the Rafters

An animation-style movie produced on the virtual reality platform Second Life—is the core of the children’s exhibition Teiakwanahstahsontéhrha’ | We Extend the Rafters, designed specifically for kids aged 5 to 11 by Skawennati.

Audiences of all ages are invited to (re)discover some traditions in the artist’s “museum of the future,” an original installation. A guided tour and a collective workshop in the form of an innovative board game will encourage young and mature viewers alike to (re)learn history from an Indigenous perspective and imagine how all people can contribute to the world of tomorrow, reminding us how History, like any other narrative, is a construction defined by those who tell it.

Sep 21-Nov 1. https://www.artgalleryofmississauga.com/current

Art Gallery of Mississauga

 

2020-09-21 to
2020-11-01
 

Art Exhibition
 

Art

Art Gallery of Mississauga

