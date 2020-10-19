NOW MagazineAll EventsOur Boys: Mississauga’s Fallen Soldiers 1914-1918

Our Boys: Mississauga’s Fallen Soldiers 1914-1918

To commemorate the centennial of the outbreak of the First World War in 2014, Heritage Mississauga documented soldiers from historic Mississauga who served and fell during the war. These soldiers are remembered on Heritage Mississauga’s Virtual War Memorial and presented in this exhibition, which is on display throughout the Region of Peel. This research is ongoing but to date they have recorded 96 known fallen soldiers, many of whom are honoured on local cenotaphs, memorials and honour rolls.

September 3 to January 8, 2021, at the Bradley Museum.

https://culture.mississauga.ca/event/bradley-museum/our-boys-mississaugas-fallen-soldiers-1914-1918

Location - Bradley Museum

 

2020-09-03 to
2021-01-08
 

Art Exhibition
 

Art

Bradley Museum

