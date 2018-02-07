Our Home, Our Stories: Indigenous, Muslim & Jewish Communities In Dialogue

Google Calendar - Our Home, Our Stories: Indigenous, Muslim & Jewish Communities In Dialogue - 2018-02-07 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Our Home, Our Stories: Indigenous, Muslim & Jewish Communities In Dialogue - 2018-02-07 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Our Home, Our Stories: Indigenous, Muslim & Jewish Communities In Dialogue - 2018-02-07 18:30:00 iCalendar - Our Home, Our Stories: Indigenous, Muslim & Jewish Communities In Dialogue - 2018-02-07 18:30:00

Congregation Darchei Noam 864 Sheppard W, Toronto, Ontario M3H 2T5

Gathering in celebration of World Interfaith Harmony Week with Rabbi Tina Grimberg, Elder Whabagoon, Indigenize Our Minds dancers & singers, spoken word poet/musician Wali Shah and Michael Etherington of the Native Canadian Centre of Toronto. 6:30-9:30 pm. $10 or pwyc.

darcheinoam.ca/event/ourhomeourstories

Info
Congregation Darchei Noam 864 Sheppard W, Toronto, Ontario M3H 2T5 View Map
All Ages, Free
Community Events
Google Calendar - Our Home, Our Stories: Indigenous, Muslim & Jewish Communities In Dialogue - 2018-02-07 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Our Home, Our Stories: Indigenous, Muslim & Jewish Communities In Dialogue - 2018-02-07 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Our Home, Our Stories: Indigenous, Muslim & Jewish Communities In Dialogue - 2018-02-07 18:30:00 iCalendar - Our Home, Our Stories: Indigenous, Muslim & Jewish Communities In Dialogue - 2018-02-07 18:30:00