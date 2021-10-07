Our Lady Peace

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Under The Neon Palms grand re-opening concert. Oct 30 at 9 pm. $TBA. On sale Oct 14. El Mocambo, 464.
Under The Neon Palms grand re-opening concert. Oct 30 at 9 pm. $TBA. On sale Oct 14. El Mocambo, 464 Spadina. http://www.ticketmaster.ca
Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. For more information see our disclosures here.
Please note capacity is limited due to current Covid-19 restrictions.
Location Address - 464 Spadina