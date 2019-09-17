Our Manifest Galaxy

Is the Earth ours to destroy, or does it form an integral part of us? How do our journeys into space inform the way we see ourselves, and our home, Earth? Artist Pamela Neil, AnishinaabeKwe social innovator Melanie Goodchild, and observational Astrophysicist Renée Hložek present an oral performance installation designed to bring the audience squarely into the conversation about space exploration. 6:30 pm. Free. The event is accessible, and an ASL interpreter will sign the performance.