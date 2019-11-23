Our Patients & Our Selves: Experiences Of Racism Among Health Care Workers
Theatre Centre 1115 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J1
Black health care workers and health care workers of colour to reflect on how racism in the workplace affects us, in our personal lives, our lives as professionals and as advocates for our patients and communities. With Dr. Fatimah Jackson-Best (Black Health Alliance), Dr. Onye Nnorum, Dr. Natasha Williams, Donna Alexander MSW, Carol Mundley RN.
Nov 23 from 4:30-6:30 pm. Free (RSVP required).
