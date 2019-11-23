Our Patients & Our Selves: Experiences Of Racism Among Health Care Workers

Google Calendar - Our Patients & Our Selves: Experiences Of Racism Among Health Care Workers - 2019-11-23 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Our Patients & Our Selves: Experiences Of Racism Among Health Care Workers - 2019-11-23 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Our Patients & Our Selves: Experiences Of Racism Among Health Care Workers - 2019-11-23 16:30:00 iCalendar - Our Patients & Our Selves: Experiences Of Racism Among Health Care Workers - 2019-11-23 16:30:00

Theatre Centre 1115 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J1

Black health care workers and health care workers of colour to reflect on how racism in the workplace affects us, in our personal lives, our lives as professionals and as advocates for our patients and communities. With Dr. Fatimah Jackson-Best (Black Health Alliance), Dr. Onye Nnorum, Dr. Natasha Williams, Donna Alexander MSW, Carol Mundley RN.

Nov 23 from 4:30-6:30 pm. Free (RSVP required).

facebook.com/events/929966914055662

Info

Theatre Centre 1115 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J1 View Map
Free
Community Events
416-538-0988
Google Calendar - Our Patients & Our Selves: Experiences Of Racism Among Health Care Workers - 2019-11-23 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Our Patients & Our Selves: Experiences Of Racism Among Health Care Workers - 2019-11-23 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Our Patients & Our Selves: Experiences Of Racism Among Health Care Workers - 2019-11-23 16:30:00 iCalendar - Our Patients & Our Selves: Experiences Of Racism Among Health Care Workers - 2019-11-23 16:30:00