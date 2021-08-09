COVID-19

Aug 9, 2021

Our Roots and Beyond Festival

Latino Canadian Cultural Association presents a festival of Latin American, African, Inuit, First Nations, Mediterranean and Eastern European music and dance. Sept 17 & 18, 24 & 25. Revival, 783 College. http://lcca-toronto.com

Additional Details

Location - Revival

Venue Address - 783 College, Toronto

Date And Time
2021-09-17 to
2021-09-25

Location
783 College, Toronto, Revival

Event Types
Festival or Fair

Event Category
Music

Location Page

Revival

