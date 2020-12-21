NOW MagazineAll EventsOur Song D’Hiver

Our Song D’Hiver

Our Song D’Hiver

by
11 11 people viewed this event.

Tapestry Opera presents explores the connection star soprano Mireille Asselin feels to the shared and unique elements of English- and French-speaking culture. Feb 27. http://Our Song D’Hiver

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-02-27 to
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Virtual Event

Location Page

Virtual Event

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.