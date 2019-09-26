Out At The Broadview

RSVP

Broadview Hotel 106 Broadview, Toronto, Ontario M4M 1G9

Join fellow Ryerson graduates and friends for an elegant (but not stodgy) reception at one of the hottest new spots in the east end of Toronto, The Broadview Hotel. Over cocktails and canapés, catch up with friends, old and new, while celebrating our shared Ryerson pride. 5:30-7:30 pm. RSVP required.

This is a free event; however, if you are interested there will be an opportunity to make a donation to awards and bursaries in support of 2SLGBTQ+ students.

Info

Queer
Community Events
