Outerbridge Clockwork Mysteries
Rose Theatre 1 Theatre Lane (Brampton), Brampton, Ontario
With over 20 illusions and world-class lighting and set design, this professionally orchestrated production is recognized as one of the most creative and dynamic of its kind. With the help of an elaborate Victorian time machine, audiences will travel back in time, captivated from the first astonishing illusion to the spectacular finale. Nov 30 at 7 pm. $34-$44. On the Main Stage.
Tickets at rosetheatre.ca
Rose Theatre 1 Theatre Lane (Brampton), Brampton, Ontario
