Calling all fans of the Outlander series! In this hands-on workshop, Mackenzie House explores how the real-life struggles and triumphs, of Scottish rebel, William Lyon Mackenzie compare to the romantic world of Jamie and Claire Fraser. Transcribe 19th century historical documents; compare period fashion; experiment with herbalism and hygiene; and discover your own clan connections. You'll also try a printing press similar to Jamie's and learn how they were used as agents of change. Mackenzie House was the home of William Lyon Mackenzie, first mayor of Toronto and leader of the Rebellion of 1837. 7-9 pm. $33. Reserve.