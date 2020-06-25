OUTREACH Youth Exhibition Online

Gallery 44 401 Richmond W #120, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3A8

Gallery 44's annual OUTREACH Youth Exhibition is going virtual this year. In response to COVID-19, we will be hosting an online art exhibition showcasing the work of diverse youth from the GTA.

All youth (age 13-26) residing in the GTA aged are invited to submit (1) image or video in response to the theme Envision. We are curious about how you are envisioning the outcomes of this pandemic, as well as how you are keeping busy and safe while COVID-19 is on everyone’s mind. Submissions due by June 28. More info and application at gallery44.org/outreachonline

