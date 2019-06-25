Outside In: What You See Isn't What You Get

Lower Ossington Theatre 100A Ossington, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2Z4

Outside In is a company of neurodivergent actors and mental health survivors. This theatre event explores anxiety, depression and self-doubt through comedy, installation art, contemporary dance, improvisation and musical theatre genres. Jun 25 & 26 at 7:30 pm. Pwyc ($10 suggested).

www.facebook.com/TorontoYouthTheatre

