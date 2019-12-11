Outtaline Holiday Drive
The Peacock Public House 582 College, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1B3
A night with friends before holiday madness begins and we all go into winter hibernation with Kafayé, Joyia, Stefani Kimbe, Geezr and Oyle, 9 pm. Cover is a donation of winter clothing or $10 donation. Clothing donations will go to GLOW clothing bank and all monetary proceeds will go to Sistering Women's Shelter.
