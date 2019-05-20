Outwit, Outplay, Outlaugh: Toronto
The Social Capital Theatre 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1
Comedy competition using the rules of reality TV series Survivor. 20 comedians will be split into tribes and compete in comedic challenges, hoping to win immunity from tribal council and be safe from the vote. Over the course of eight weeks a sole survivor will be crowned.
May 20 to July 8, Mondays at 8 pm. $5. eventbrite.com/e/59271018211
