Outwit Outplay Outlaugh

Sketch, improv and stand-up comedians battle it out in an epic comedy competition. Over the course of eight weeks, 18 comedians will compete for immunity to be determined by audience reaction, while the losers go to tribal council and vote someone out of the game. Rewards and advantages will be in play, and you never know who will be voted out next. Oct 21-Dec 9, Mondays 9:30 pm (doors 9:15 pm). $5.

facebook.com/OutlaughToronto