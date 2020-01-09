OUTwrites Play Writing Workshop

The 519 Community Centre 519 Church, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 2C9

OUTwrites Queer Writing Group presents a Queer Writer Series on Play Writing with Marcy Rogers. 8-10 pm. Free.

Jan 9: Marcy speak about Comedy as a revolutionary tool and other ways to get your message across through your characters and the lives you give them.

facebook.com/events/1241147309402542  //  outwritestoronto@gmail.com

