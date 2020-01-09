OUTwrites Play Writing Workshop
The 519 Community Centre 519 Church, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 2C9
OUTwrites Queer Writing Group presents a Queer Writer Series on Play Writing with Marcy Rogers. 8-10 pm. Free.
Jan 9: Marcy speak about Comedy as a revolutionary tool and other ways to get your message across through your characters and the lives you give them.
facebook.com/events/1241147309402542 // outwritestoronto@gmail.com
Free, Queer
