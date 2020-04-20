Overdose - Toronto Call to Action on the Opioid Crisis

North America is in the middle of a health crisis. Life expectancies are declining. Someone is dying every two hours in Canada from illicit drug overdose. The victims include the poor and forgotten but also our neighbours, family, and friends. Join Professor Benjamin Perrin as he shares his journey from being former Prime Minister Stephen Harper's top criminal justice advisor (2012-13) to an advocate for a compassionate, evidence-based drug policy. 6:30 pm. Free.