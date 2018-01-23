Own Your Financial Future: Managing Debt and Making Credit Work for You
Lillian H. Smith Library 239 College, Toronto, Ontario
Learn how credit works, how debt accumulates, and the difference between good and bad debt. Learn practical ways to take control of finances and understand the value of having a good credit rating. Presented by CPA Canada. Drop-in. 6 pm. Free. For young adults and adults.
