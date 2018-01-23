Own Your Financial Future: Managing Debt and Making Credit Work for You

to Google Calendar - Own Your Financial Future: Managing Debt and Making Credit Work for You - 2018-01-23 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Own Your Financial Future: Managing Debt and Making Credit Work for You - 2018-01-23 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Own Your Financial Future: Managing Debt and Making Credit Work for You - 2018-01-23 18:00:00 iCalendar - Own Your Financial Future: Managing Debt and Making Credit Work for You - 2018-01-23 18:00:00

Lillian H. Smith Library 239 College, Toronto, Ontario

Learn how credit works, how debt accumulates, and the difference between good and bad debt. Learn practical ways to take control of finances and understand the value of having a good credit rating. Presented by CPA Canada. Drop-in. 6 pm. Free. For young adults and adults.

torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT313446&R=EVT313446

Info
Lillian H. Smith Library 239 College, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Community Events
416-393-7746
to Google Calendar - Own Your Financial Future: Managing Debt and Making Credit Work for You - 2018-01-23 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Own Your Financial Future: Managing Debt and Making Credit Work for You - 2018-01-23 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Own Your Financial Future: Managing Debt and Making Credit Work for You - 2018-01-23 18:00:00 iCalendar - Own Your Financial Future: Managing Debt and Making Credit Work for You - 2018-01-23 18:00:00