P. Mansaram
Art Museum at U of T 7 Hart House, Toronto, Ontario M5S 3H3
The Medium Is The Medium Is The Medium – Co-presented with South Asian Visual Arts Centre, this solo exhibition highlights experimental mixed-media works by an artist whose practice spans over 5 decades. Curated by Indu Vashist and Toleen Touq. Feb 2-Mar 23, reception 5-7 pm Feb 2.
