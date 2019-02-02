P. Mansaram

The Medium Is The Medium Is The Medium – Co-presented with South Asian Visual Arts Centre, this solo exhibition highlights experimental mixed-media works by an artist whose practice spans over 5 decades. Curated by Indu Vashist and Toleen Touq. Feb 2-Mar 23, reception 5-7 pm Feb 2.

www.facebook.com/events/272729906722523

artmuseum.utoronto.ca/program/opening-reception-winter-2019-exhibitions