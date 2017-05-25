Full Day Product Management Workshop

Think of any one of today's popular apps; a Product Manager was responsible for managing the team that transformed that idea into a functioning application, allowing you to order dinner or book a flight in the palm of your hand. PdMs are problem-solvers that work closely with Design teams, Developers and product Stakeholders; a role that incorporates a sound understanding of business, design and tech. 9 am-5 pm. $300. Pre-register.

If you have a product idea, want to get into tech, or gain a better understanding of how teams work to build digital products, product management is a great place start.

