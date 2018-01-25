Pomp & Circumstance

Sláinte! Dewar’s invites all scotch lovers for a night of Scottish revelry, nonsense and classic merriment all in the name of the late, great radical poet, Robert Burns. Scotch Egg Club is back for the second time in Toronto celebrating the Scottish lyrical bard, Robbie Burns in a hip and cool new way by opening a one-night only snack + Dram bar.

Dewar’s Scotch Egg Club: snack + dram bar features a mash-up of traditional Scottish and Canadian bar foods, blending the two cultures together to celebrate Burns’ Night. Each snack will be paired with a Dewar’s cocktail for the ultimate combination of Scottish fare.The celebrations will be hosted by UK award-winning comedian and cook, George Egg. Expect power tools, gardening equipment, and office supplies to be re-purposed and abused all in the name of raucous laughter.The famed whisky pop-up started in Brooklyn and has travelled around the globe to celebrate Tommy Dewar’s three passions: whisky, games… and chickens. In addition to producing the finest whisky, Tommy Dewar and his sons raised a collection of pedigree chickens which laid some of the best eggs. This was the origin of the relationship between scotch eggs and Dewar’s. Guests can expect a fun and lively evening featuring Scottish and Canadian snack foods, inspired Dewar’s cocktails, live music, comedy, and yes, chicken games. Join us in toasting ol’ Tommy Dewar and his quirky, irreverent spirit in true Scottish form. You aren’t chicken, are ya? 6-9 pm, January 25. $25.

Please note:*Guest must be 19+, ID will be checked at the do. Price inclusive of event entry, comedy skit, live band, games, whisky cocktails, and snacks.

