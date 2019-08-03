Party 4 Paws
Trinity Bellwoods Park 790 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario
Family-friendly, fully accessible event to meet animal rescue heroes and pets looking for homes, learn responsible pet ownership. Activities, photo booth, treats for pets and more. Donations to helping animals in need. Noon to 6 pm. Free. Dog Bowl area. Rain date Sun, Aug 4.
eventbrite.ca/e/party-4-paws-pet-fair-adoption-day-tickets-62866793271?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
