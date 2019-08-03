Party 4 Paws

Family-friendly, fully accessible event to meet animal rescue heroes and pets looking for homes, learn responsible pet ownership. Activities, photo booth, treats for pets and more. Donations to helping animals in need. Noon to 6 pm. Free. Dog Bowl area. Rain date Sun, Aug 4.

