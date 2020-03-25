Places, Please - Virtual 24-Hour Telethon to benefit The Actors Foundation of Canada

Online fundraiser with feature performances and interviews with Canada’s leading artistic directors, performers, writers and composers. Hosted by Michael Rubinoff, Nick Green and Ashley Botting. March 25 at 2 pm to March 26 at 2 pm.

Confirmed guests include, in alphabetical order: Daniel Abrahamson, Thom Allison, Chris Barillaro, Herbie Barnes, Christian Barry, Dave Bennett, Anthony Black, Tricia Black, Michelle Bouey, Valerie Boyle, Adam Brazier, AJ Bridel, Petrina Bromley, Robert Chafe, Andrea Donaldson, Nathan Downer, David Connolly, Daryl Cloran, Dean Constable, Belinda Cornish, Alesandro Cosintini, Colleen Dauncey, Oscar Derx, Steven Gallagher, Dennis Garnhum, Alexis Gordon, Robert Green, Gloria Guo, Deb Harvey, Nicholas Harvey, Brendan Healy, David Hope, David Hein, Britta Johnson, Adam Lenson, Trish Lindstrom, Natasha MacLellan, Jeigh Madjus, Mitchell Marcus, Joe Matheson, Tawiah M’Carthy, Natalie Metcalf, Charlotte Moore, Matt Murray, Alex Mustakas, Steve O’Connell, Evalyn Parry, Jonathan Patterson, Louise Pitre, Michelle Raine, Richard Rose, Lisa Rubin, Arden Ryshpan, Irene Sankoff, Vanessa Sears, Jessica Sherman, Sarah Strange, Kelly Thornton, Ron Ulrich, Danielle Wade, Jeremy Webb, Ari Weinberg, Ben Welch, Astrid Van Wieren, Kevin Wong, Marianne Woods, Geoff Whynot, Shawn Wright, with many more to be announced. An updated roster of guests and telethon schedule will be available from Tuesday afternoon on the AFC website.

https://AFChelps.ca/placesplease

You can join the telethon live at: https://www.youtube.com/AFChelps

