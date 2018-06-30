Pacita's Love is a representation of what it means for some to be a Filipina Woman: caring, resourceful and religious in her own way. Pacita Labayen Aliermo was born in 1924 in Bacolod, Philippines and moved to Canada in the early 90's. Up until two years ago, as a senior citizen, Pacita made hundreds of signs out of junk mail and fliers that said "Jesus Loves You". She would give them out to people as a reminder. Pacita's granddaughter, musician + documentarian April Aliermo will be mounting these collages, along with interpretations of this work. Other images by Pacita and by April will also be exhibited. Jun 30-Jul 5, reception/collage jam at noon, Q&A with artists 2 pm, Jun 30.