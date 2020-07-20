NOW MagazineAll EventsPAG 25: Celebrating 25 Years of Propeller Artists 1996 — 2020

PAG 25: Celebrating 25 Years of Propeller Artists 1996 — 2020

25
Jul

PAG 25: Celebrating 25 Years of Propeller Artists 1996 — 2020

by
 
81 people viewed this event.

Online exhibition. Opening July 25 and runs to Aug 1. Zoom opening reception 4 pm, Aug 1. https://www.propellerartgallery.ca

 

Date And Time

2020-07-25
 

Location

Anywhere
 

Venue

Propeller Art Gallery
 

Event Types

Art Exhibition
 
 
 

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.