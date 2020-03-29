Paint For A Cause
The 519 Community Centre 519 Church, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 2C9
Paint night fundraiser for Gifts for The Homeless. 1-4 pm. $25 (includes art supplies, a glass of wine and light food).
Gifts for The Homeless supplies care kits to numerous organizations within the downtown core. The care kits contain the basic necessities an individual need while residing on the street. GFTH has been established since 2015. We have teamed up with another organization @the519 who help LGBQT individuals within the Church-Wellesley Area.
