Pallavi Agarwala
Theatre Centre 1115 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J1
In partnership with the Toronto Animated Image Society (TAIS) and South Asian Visual Arts Centre (SAVAC). An artist talk entitled The Frame & I – a two-part talk on The Gaze of The Filmmaker and The Viewer in animation art making. The talk will be followed by a work-in-progress discussion of her residency project, Home Sweet Home. Mar 18-Apr 23, reception 3:30-6 pm Mar 18.
