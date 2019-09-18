Pam Ann Returns

Winter Garden Theatre 189 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M5B 1M4

Pam Ann is inviting everyone on a jolly f**king holiday in Pam Ann Returns, her brand-new show starring the perfectly-inappropriate-in-every-way air-hostess Pam Ann. From feeding the birds in coach to flying kites in first class, Pam Ann’s barbed wit has seen her hilariously negotiate even the most politically incorrect flight path. Her take on the world of airlines and aircrew may require a spoonful of ‘sugar’, a xanax and some Mary Poppers, but Pam Ann is sure to delight in the most hysterically f**cked up way. 7 pm. $70. Strong language and adult content. Recommended for mature audiences 18+.

