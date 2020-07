Peel Art Gallery Museum and Archives presents virtual creative activities and exhibitions.

Weekly August Staycation themes include:

Aug. 4 – 6 : Toys and Games

: Toys and Games Aug. 11 – 14 : Art Voice Expressions

: Art Voice Expressions Aug. 18 – 20 : Rainbow Creations

: Rainbow Creations Aug. 25 – 27: Stories to Tell

Each Tuesday, PAMA will continue to premiere a special activity video on all our social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube) as well as post step-by-step instructions for three creative activities each week on the PAMA @ Home web page.