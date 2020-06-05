Pandemic and Resistance in Brazil

Discussion with Sean Purdy, member of PSOL and socialist in Sao Paolo. Moderator Gustavo Montero, socialist activist. The genocidal policies of Bolsonaro have led to the current situation in Brazil now hard hit by Covid-19. Listen to an eyewitness account of the authorities' response, the economic and political crisis, and the resistance across Brazil. Organized by the International Socialists. 7:30 pm. Free. socialist.ca