Pandemic in a Time of Austerity

Speakers Sung-Lim Kang, public health worker, Kendall Mar, climate activist, Sandi Mansfield, transit worker and Sid Lacombe, socialist activist will speak about how working people are responding to the Covid_19 crisis. They will speak about how we can fight collectively in a time of social isolation and make sure this crisis lays the foundation for a new society based on human needs instead of corporate greed. Organized by the Toronto East Branch of the International Socialists. Zoom link details will be provided. Please email reports@socialist.ca to get the Zoom link. 7 pm. Free.