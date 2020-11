All-star virtual charity read series of Raising Arizona to benefit Covenant House, with Zachary Levi, Alison Pill, Dean Norris, Clancy Brown, Macon Blair, Ross Partridge, Sarah Clarke, Jeff “The Dude” Dowd, and Jordana Brewster Star in a reading of the Coen Brothers’ classic. Nov 25 at 2 pm. Pwyc. https://www.covenanthousediy.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=623