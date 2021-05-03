Pandemic, protest and policing

Toronto East International Socialists panel discussion. Only a year ago, politicians were falling over themselves applauding healthcare and other essential workers for the risks they take doing their work. When these same workers stand up for measures that would provide decent and safe working conditions and effective Covid policies, they are attacked by employers and governments who continue to put people’s lives at risk. Essential workers have been at the forefront of fighting for more effective and more just policies to tackle the pandemic, including fighting for paid sick days for workers with Covid symptoms.May 8 at 2 pm. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87653933406?pwd=bGVhTU9UZlg2azFhQUpsVHRORXpJZz09

Meeting ID : 876 5393 3406

Password : 701872

Panel participants:

Karen Reissman, a healthcare worker in Manchester fined £10,000 for leading a safe outdoor protest against an insulting pay offer;

Kostas Katarachias, a doctor and president of the workers union at Agios Savvas cancer hospital in Athens, who was sacked for union activity and recently won reinstatement after a mass campaign;

Sung-lim Kang, a public health worker and socialist in Toronto.